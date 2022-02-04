Number one ranked QB in Oregon from Marshfield H.S., commits to Oregon State University

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter February 3, 2022

COOS BAY, Ore — Marshfield High School senior quarterback Don Montiel, will be traveling about 100 miles north on I-5 to Corvallis to play for the Oregon State Beavers.

The stand-out three star recruit, is ranked #1 in the state at quarterback. He helped lead the Marshfield Pirates to a 15-0 season and win the 4A state championship this past season.

Montiel announced his decision to join the Beavers during national signing day on Wednesday. He chose between offers from OSU, Yale University, Portland State University, and Eastern Washington University.

Montiel told NBC5 that when it came down to the decision, OSU was the perfect fit for him and his future.

“I wanted to bet on myself, play at the highest level I could and not sell myself short,” Montiel said. “OSU has that family feel that I really like.”

Montiel intends to study Business Administration throughout his time at OSU, as well as red-shirt his freshman year.

