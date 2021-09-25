Nursing union says Providence may hold spots for caregivers on leave due to vax mandate

MEDFORD, Ore. —Providence may be keeping spots open for caregivers who go on leave due to the vaccine mandate.
A spokesperson for Providence in Portland told us earlier this week, it’s going through the process of implementing the vaccine mandate but is working through the logistics of what that looks like with its caregivers.
A representative from the Oregon Nurses Association, who works closely with Providence and its nurses, says Providence in Medford is doing what it can to keep staff around. She tells us more nurses are getting vaccinated, and a significant number of them have already had their exemptions approved.
“If you do leave employment around the vaccine or you don’t get the vaccine in time, within a years time you can receive the vaccine or have an exemption approved and come back to work your same position and you won’t take seniority,” said Mish Hernandez.
Hernandez says Providence’s goal is to accommodate everyone. She says staff have until the 18th to get their religious or medical exemptions in.
