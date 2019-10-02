Home
ODF: Check with fire agencies before debris burning

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The end of fire season means restrictions on debris burning have been lifted, however, there are still a few things you have to do before starting your burn.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said you still need to contact your local fire agency and county burn line for any restrictions. They also urge people to check the forecast. If cooler, wetter weather is on the way, that could be better for burning.

“In the next couple weeks it looks like we could be getting up into the high 70s with sunshine,” said ODF Public Information Officer Natalie Weber, “and so while debris burning is allowed, people might want to hold back on that until we get a cloudy day or a chance of rain in the forecast.”

ODF said if you do decide to burn, make sure your fire is completely out, then check it for a few days after to make sure it hasn’t rekindled.

