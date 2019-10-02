Fire District 3 celebrates construction of new fire station

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — On Tuesday, Fire District 3 celebrated the construction of its all-new Scenic Ave. fire station in Central Point.
The new station is expected to be up and running by June of 2020.
Representatives from Central Point School District 6, the city of Central Point, and students from Scenic Middle School were there to celebrate its progress.
When opening day comes, the agency says it plans to have kids from the school help push the fire engine into the station.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.