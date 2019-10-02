Home
Fire District 3 celebrates construction of new fire station

Fire District 3 celebrates construction of new fire station

Local News , , , , ,

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — On Tuesday, Fire District 3 celebrated the construction of its all-new Scenic Ave. fire station in Central Point.

The new station is expected to be up and running by June of 2020.

Representatives from Central Point School District 6, the city of Central Point, and students from Scenic Middle School were there to celebrate its progress.

When opening day comes, the agency says it plans to have kids from the school help push the fire engine into the station.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »