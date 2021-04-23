ODF looks to staff up for fire season

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —With fire season fast approaching, the Oregon Department of Forestry is looking to staff up. ODF Southwest Oregon District is already conducting interviews, it hopes to be fully staffed by mid-June.
Positions are open for a combined 100 forest officers, and firefighters. The team is also looking for dispatchers, all positions are seasonal.
“At this point, we are really gearing up for fire season because it’s getting to that point where it’s getting a lot closer and we’re having the weather right now, so anything we can do to be prepared,” said Natalie Weber, ODF spokeswoman.
To apply for a position, visit oregon.gov and look for the Oregon Department of Forestry tab.
