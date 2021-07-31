ODF responds to Squires Peak Fire in Woodrat Mountain near Ruch

RUCH, Ore. – For the second night in a row a lightning storm passed through the Rogue Valley. The Oregon Department of Forestry responded to a fire near Ruch early Friday evening.
The Squires Peak Fire is burning on top of Woodrat Mountain. It’s estimated at about 6 acres. No structures are threatened at this time. Firefighters were met with challenges, including climbing 600 feet elevation gains. They also had 30-40-foot flames.
“Earlier in the evening, the winds were really blowing about 30 mph gusts. And it was just increasing fire activity like crazy. But those winds did die down,” said Natalie Weber.
ODF told us they have a good hold on the fire. They are having fire crews stay overnight.
