Oregon lawmakers want eligible residents to apply for pandemic relief funds

SALEM, Ore — State lawmakers want individuals affected by the covid-18 pandemic restrictions to quickly apply for funds before it ends.
The biggest concern for lawmakers are the potential surge in evictions, following the end to the state’s moratorium in June. Tenants can still apply for up to 12 months of unpaid rent along with three months of future rent.
The United States Department of Agriculture extended its federal eviction moratorium Friday. It’s now set to expire on September 30th for properties that are financed or guaranteed by the USDA.
The extra federal money for unemployment will continue until the end of September. The benefits will return to its normal pre-pandemic levels immediately after.
Federally, state officials says there’s been a decrease in the poverty level due to the extra funds provided.
“It feels ironic because we’ve been in this pandemic,” Ashland state representative Pam Marsh told NBC5. “What we’ve been able to do is get resources into the hands of people that have been living at the poverty level and that’s incredible.”
In September, Representative Marsh says the federal government will examine the state’s use of funds, and determine if more will be distributed. State lawmakers are working on sending out the remaining money to communities and small businesses for use.
Josephine county currently has federal funds available if businesses need assistance.
The application for renters can be found here: Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance
