ODFW asking big game hunters to report tags by the 31st

OREGON – The deadline for big game hunters to report their tags is rapidly approaching.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says the deadline is January 31st.
To avoid long phone lines, it suggests hunters now report their tags online or visit any business that sells hunting and fishing licenses.
ODFW says hunters that fail to report a deer or elk tag by the deadline will be charged a $25 dollar penalty.
It says only half of the elk and deer tags have been reported so far.
