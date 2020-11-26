ODOT gives safe driving tips for Thanksgiving weekend

MEDFORD, Ore.– ODOT said that the next few days are going to be packed with anxious drivers and that’s gives us all the more reason to drive safely.
He says drivers will be eager to get to their thanksgiving destination and the baggage of a stressful year only encourages that.
Gary Leaming, ODOT spokesperson said, “What we’ve seen this year so far is that people are anxious and perhaps not driving to the best of their abilities our message is to plan ahead, know before you go, and leave plenty of time to get to your destination.”
Leaming said thanksgiving is always different from Christmas because drivers generally have less time to enjoy the holiday so they hurry to and from their destinations.
He says law enforcement will be out and monitoring the highways around the clock to keep everyone safe.
To learn more safe driving tips you can visit oregon.gov/odot
