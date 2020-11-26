Free Thanksgiving meals

ROGUE VALLEY, ORE. — Many organizations this Thanksgiving are shopping, prepping, and cooking meals to hand out to the community, free of charge.
Youth organization, Kids Unlimited gave out around 600 meals out to the community through it’s drive through in Medford on Wednesday.
Many other organizations are stepping up to the plate to help people in need of assistance, on Thanksgiving Day.
Non-profit, Rogue Foods Unites will hand out meals from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Grotto in Talent, the Shoppes at Exit 24, Hawthorne Park, and Unete in Medford.
Non-profit, Southern Oregon Jobs with Justice is hosting it’s annual Thanksgiving meal distribution, in Ashland.
You can pick up meals at the Ashland ODOT weigh station on North Valley View Road, behind the Ashland Skate Park, at the Lithia Park gazebo, or sign up for delivery at sojwj.org.
Medford Gospel Mission is offering a take out meal from 2-5 p.m. and they can be picked up at the window on first street.
First United Methodist Church and The Compassion Highway Project are hosting a COVID-19 friendly community Thanksgiving at noon. Locations include Hawthorne Park, Table Rock Road, Albertsons on West Main, and the South Walmart.
First Christian Church in Medford is offering a community dinner from 5-7 p.m.
In Josephine County, Jubilation Fellowship Church in Murphy is having a free Thanksgiving feast from 1-4 p.m.
Regardless of where you are in the valley, if you are in need, a free Thanksgiving meal isn’t hard to find.
