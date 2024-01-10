ODOT warning drivers of road conditions during active forecast this week

WHITE CITY, OR — The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers that this winter weather activity will impact travel this week, even on lower elevation passes of I-5.

We previously reported that ODOT’s budget could be impacted by more drivers switching to electric vehicles.

The agency’s budget relies on the state’s gas tax.

ODOT said they are now back to their regular staffing levels.

However, the agency says the conditions they’re anticipating will be a challenge for any sized crew.

“The most important thing we want people to consider is if you don’t need to travel, it’s best to stay home,” said Julie Denney of ODOT. “Our crews will be challenged by the amount of snow and wind and the impacts that will have on the roadways.”

Denney says that if you do have to travel, keep an emergency kit in your vehicle and make sure you have chains, and that you know how to use them.

And as always, check tripcheck.com before you head out the door.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.