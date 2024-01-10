Multiple celebrations for MLK Day in the Rogue Valley next Monday

ROGUE VALLEY, OR — Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day and there are celebrations throughout our area.

‘The Dr Martin Luther King Jr Holiday Celebration’ is next Monday, January 15.

This is the first year it will be back at the Historic Ashland Armory, its normal location, since the pandemic.

The event is from 12-1:30 pm, free and open to the public.

This year’s theme is ‘We choose love! Now more than ever, the DREAM must continue.’

One of the organizers of the event said gatherings like these exemplify Dr King’s dream.

“To see all different colors come together to celebrate one another and what this world can be versus what it is, for me, that fills my heart when I will see that again come Monday,” said committee member D.L. Richardson. “It’s going to make me so excited.”

In addition to the event in Ashland, the annual Grants Pass MLK celebration is also next Monday.

The theme for that celebration is ‘Ordinary people can do extraordinary things.’

“For those of us on the organizing team, we feel that we’re all responsible to help build a world where folks are treated with fairness,” said event organizer Ryan Scott. “Where justice and equity are seriously considered in all of our institutions, and where people can achieve their full potential without the barriers of racism or prejudice.”

The Grants Pass celebration will be at Newman United Methodist Church at 132 NE “B” street from 6 to 8 pm.

There will be live music and keynote speakers.

This is a free event as well, and all are welcome.

