OHA reports 2 new deaths, 50 more COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County Tuesday.
On Tuesday, April 14, there were 47 coronavirus cases in the county according to Jackson County Public Health, the same as the day before. There have been no COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
The Oregon Health Authority reported two more people have died from coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 55.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were a total of 1,633 cases in the state, according to the OHA.