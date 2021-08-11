OHSU: Oregon to run short short of hospital beds without intervention

PORTLAND, Ore.—OHSU released a new COVID-19 forecast for the state, and it’s not looking good. Let’s take a look at one of the many graphs discussed in a zoom press conference.
You can see the drastic increase in Region 5 in blue, which makes up Jackson and Josephine county. By Labor Day, OHSU predicts that the state will be short 400 to 500 needed staffed hospital beds.
This means that some Oregonians will not be able to get hospital care for Covid-19, or any other condition. Cases are rapidly rising and the current forecast predicts that Oregon will have more than 1,000 hospitalized Covid-19 patients by Labor Day.
OHSU says unless Oregonians take immediate action, there will not be an available hospital bed for many patients who need it for Covid-19 or other urgent issues.
OHSU is the only academic health center in Oregon. It’s also nationally distinguished as a research university, dedicated solely to advancing health sciences.
