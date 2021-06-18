Home
Olympic track and field trials to begin at Hayward Field

MEDFORD, Ore.– Friday marks a big day for runners, as the Olympic qualifier for track and field kick off in Eugene. The University of Oregon’s Hayward Field is set to host the qualifying event.

The stadium will host spectators for the first time since the beginning of a pandemic. The Olympic trials begin June 18 and run through June 27, you can watch the events on NBC5 Friday from 7 to 8 pm, Saturday 8 pm, Sunday 6 pm, and again on Monday at 8 pm.

