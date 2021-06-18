Over 200,000 illegal marijuana plants found in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Thousands of illegal marijuana plants were found during searches of several properties in rural Josephine County Thursday.
On June 17, numerous law enforcement agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations, raided six properties in the Selma and Cave Junction areas.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said in total, over 200,000 illicit marijuana plants were seized and destroyed. Water pumps, generators, trailers, and a tractor were seized as well.
As of June 18, no arrests were made, but numerous people were detained and interviewed.
No further information will be released at this time.