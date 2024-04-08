One person dead after a house fire in Roseburg

Posted by Lauren Pretto April 8, 2024

 

ROSEBURG, Ore.- One person is dead after a house fire in Roseburg.

According to a press release from the Roseburg Fire Department, it responded to a residential structure fire on W. Wharton Street around 8:00 p.m. April 5.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the home had heavy fire and smoke coming from the front left corner of the house. A female resident of the home informed firefighters her husband was still inside. The 71-year-old man was found unconscious inside and was transported to the hospital, but later died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

