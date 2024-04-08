Eagle Point Police Department Participating in R.E.D. Friday

EAGLE POINT, Ore.- The Eagle Point Police Department is participating in R.E.D. Friday to support the military.

According to a press release from EPPD, R.E.D. (Remember Everyone Deployed) Friday was first observed in the early 2000s as a way for people to show their support for the military after the September 11 attacks.

EPPD Chief Jim Hamilton says he had been considering talking to the police department about R.E.D. Friday for a while. He says after recent incidents with people losing their lives while in service, he knew it was time for the department to show its support.

“It was a way for us to kind of make sure that we’re supporting those folks in the military while we’re still here, knowing they’re out there doing what they do for us,” Chief Hamilton said.

Chief Hamilton says R.E.D. Friday also supports veterans and the military families in the community. You can expect to see Eagle Point officers with red shirts on Fridays for the foreseeable future.

