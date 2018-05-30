Home
One person dead after Lake County rollover

Local News

LAKEVIEW, Ore. — The driver of a tractor-trailer was pronounced dead after a rollover crash on Highway 395, south of Lakeview, Wednesday afternoon.

Oregon State Police say the commercial vehicle was northbound when it drifted into a ditch and rolled across the highway. The driver, 63-year-old Pete George Cappello from Cottonwood, California, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police aren’t sure why the tractor-trailer drifted off of the road.

Highway 395 was closed for more than four hours following the crash but has since re-opened.

