One student in custody after school threat in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass High School was in ‘lock out’ Tuesday morning due to a threat on campus. Police and the district said the threat is all clear. A student is now in police custody.
Grants Pass Police kept the details of the school threat quiet Tuesday morning because it’s an active investigation. Police have now confirmed what one student told me. This was caused by another student threatening to shoot up the school.
The freshman NBC5 News talked with says the threat started on the social media platform, Snapchat, over the weekend. But he said there were never any threats made to Grants Pass High School.
However, he says in the boys’ bathroom today there was writing on a wall that said quote – ‘School shooting at 10 o’clock .’
“I feel like it’s a trend right now. Everyone is posting shooting up places, which is weird. I think maybe it has to do with quarantine everyone being trapped up, just trying to get their emotions out,” said Devin Magrle, a freshman at Grants Pass High School student.
Magrle told NBC5 News the junior is in custody. Police sent a press release late this afternoon saying the teen is now at the Josephine County Juvenile Detention Center.
The individual is facing a charge of disorderly conduct in the first degree, according to police.
