Only on 5: Camp DeBoer near completion

LAKE OF THE WOODS, Ore. – A $13.5 million camp is wrapping up construction. However, before YMCA Camp DeBoer opens its doors in Spring 2021 they need to raise half a million dollars.

“I’m so lucky to have been able to be apart of such an incredible project. It gives me chills,” said Lisa Molnar.

Molnar is the former CEO of Ashland Family YMCA. Now she’s finishing her career as the Project Manager for YMCA Camp DeBoer.

“Working with the DeBoer’s side by side on planning and now the construction and then we’ll get to see the opening of this camp,” said Molnar.

The project has been in the works for several years. Back in 2014, Karen and Sid DeBoer bought the former Camp Low Echo site, formerly run by the Girl Scouts. They donated it and $11-million to the Ashland Family YMCA.

“The best moment in life is gonna be when I see all these kids running around here,” said Karen DeBoer.

The Ashland YMCA’s CEO, Dan Crocker, says YMCA Camp DeBoer will be open year round for all ages. It’ll host everything from traditional summer camp to company retreats and school field trips.

“We already have school groups who are knocking on our door asking us when we’re gonna be open,” said Crocker.

Construction will be done in just a couple months. Right now, the Y is finishing up fundraising, it still needs $500,000.

“We’re going to be raising that money to fully furnish and finish this amazing camp,” said Molnar.

If you’d like to help make the YMCA Camp DeBoer happen, contact the Ashland Family YMCA at 541-482-9622.

