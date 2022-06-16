OnTrack is expanding its services through Cobblestone Village

MEDFORD, Ore. – OnTrack has an eye on expanding its services in Medford. After purchasing the Cobblestone Village complex near the mall earlier this week.

The non-profit provides residential treatment, outpatient substance use, and mental health treatment for individuals struggling with substance use.

OnTrack’s Executive Director Sommer Wolcott stated the Liberty Park area has been identified as requiring housing, social services, and beautification and OnTrack aims to be a part of that.

“Our goal is to be able to expand specifically family-centered treatment services. With child care services available for people coming in for treatment,” said Sommer Wolcott.

Wolcott says getting the campus up and running will be a multi-year process. She says this new location will put OnTrack in a better position to help individuals struggling with addiction and mental health problems.