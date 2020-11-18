Klamath River dam agreement reached

SISKIYOU COUNTY — Governor Kate Brown, California Governor Gavin Newsom, local tribal leaders, and the owner of the Klamath dams announced a historical agreement today.
The different groups held a press conference to announce the removal of 4 hydroelectric dams on the Klamath River.
The goal, to address declines in fish populations, improve river health, and renew tribal communities.
The Memorandum of Agreement was signed by Oregon and California, the Yurok and Karuk tribes, Pacific Corp, the Klamath River Renewal Corporation.
The Oregon DEQ says it provides additional resources and support, to advance the most ambitious salmon restoration effort in history.
“We are taking an incredibly important step forward on the path toward restorative justice for the people of the Klamath basin and towards restoring the health of the river,” Gov. Brown says.
The agreement shows the parties commitment to dam removal, and adds California, Oregon and Klamath River Renewal Corporation as co-licensees for carrying out dam removal.
It also confirms that KRRC will remain the damn removal entity for the project.
The project is set to begin in 2022, with damn removal in 2023.
For more information, you can visit klamathrenewal.org.
