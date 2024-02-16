Oral arguments begin in Saint. Timothy’s federal lawsuit

CITY OF MEDFORD, Ore. – The Saint Timothy’s lawsuit began in federal court on February 15th with opening oral arguments. The James Redden courthouse in Medford was packed as a federal judge heard oral arguments in Saint Timothy’s episcopal church vs. city of Brookings. Last November NBC5 reported Brookings issued an abatement against the church to stop part of its community services after receiving public complaints. Saint Timothy’s argues the ordinance violates religious land use and impeded on their religious exercise. Plaintiff Father Bernie thought his council and the department of justice did well establishing their case.

“I’m very hopeful that we’re going to prevail and that this silliness will soon be put behind us… so we can get back to trying to make a difference without this distraction.”

The city of Brookings argues they tried to work with the church and propose a conditional way for the meal service to continue. city of Brookings council declined to comment.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.