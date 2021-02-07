Oregon Arts Commission awards nearly $1 million to non-profits across state

OREGON — The Oregon Arts Commission announced its awarded nearly $1 million towards 150 arts organizations, including 11 based in southern Oregon.
$910,000 has been distributed through the 2021 Operating Support Program.
The arts commission says the awards go to non-profits with arts ‘at the core of their mission and budgets over $150,000.’
The Oregon Shakespeare Festival is one of the recipients and will receive $22,000 from the program.
“They help make everything possible that we at OSF do, so anything that we’re involved in is kind of in line with the goals of the Oregon Arts Commission. We’re just very proud to be on that list with all the other arts organizations,” said OSF spokesman, CJ Martinez.
Almost $58,000 is headed towards supporting local art non-profits in the Rogue Valley, ranging from Grants Pass to Ashland.
