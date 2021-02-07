Medford School Board sends letter to Governor Brown in support of “Let Them Play”

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford School Board sent a letter this week to Governor Brown, the Oregon School Activities Association, or OSAA, and the state’s health authority.
The letter explains 46 other U.S. states have already begun their high school sport seasons and hopes the state will lift some of the restrictions on athletics and activities.
Band, cheerleading, football and other activities are all currently prohibited from competition at the high school level.
For now, the current crusade continues as players, parents, coaches and the community email, call and plead until they “let them play.”
“All we do is keep what we’re doing and we keep the faith that hopefully something’s going to change and the decision comes in our favor and everyone one of these student-athletes and extracurricular activities students get back to what they normally would do,” Head Coach for the Crater High School boy’s soccer program, Jason Tester, said.
Many high school sports are currently practicing around the county hoping to have a season as a decision from the state could come any day.
Read the full letter from the Medford School Board
“Let Them Play” on Facebook
