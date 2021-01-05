Oregon landlords can get aid during eviction moratorium

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon’s eviction moratorium was extended until June, in last month’s special session.
But aid for landlords, is something you have to apply for.
Many property owners in the area are struggling to get payments from their tenants.
There is an option for you, to receive 80% of the rent that was owed to you, paid by the state.
On top of extending the eviction moratorium, the Oregon legislature also established the Landlord Compensation Fund.
The legislature has allocated $150 million to the fund, to help landlords in emergency need.
“The biggest part of it is that its their it’s $150 million is no where near enough to pay off all the rent that’s owed in the state of Oregon by a long shot but it is plenty of money for the smaller at risk landlords that need to be addressed and helped right away,” says Ron Garcia, with the Rental Housing Alliance.
Rental Housing Alliance Oregon urges any smaller property owners to sign up if they are facing financial risk with their tenants.
To find the application, visit oregon.gov/housing assistance.
