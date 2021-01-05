Local mom leaves memorial cards around the Rogue Valley to honor daughter

Everleigh Isabella was born without a heartbeat.
“[I] went in for a mandatory doctor’s appointment and he put the wand in my stomach and said ‘looks like we’re going to have to go to the hospital right away,” said her mother, Marlene Glasgow.
She says Everleigh was healthy throughout her pregnancy.
She says the doctors didn’t know what caused Everleigh’s heart to stop beating.
Her passing came as an unforgettable shock.
“I prayed and hoped that it was wrong and that he would find a heartbeat and they didn’t… and that’s when they told me I would have to induce labor and deliver her naturally.”
Glasgow has decided to share her daughter’s memory in honor of what would have been her 1st birthday.
She’s leaving custom made cards with ‘Everleigh’s Purpose’ written on them in random locations around the Rogue Valley.
“When you lose a child, you don’t anticipate how it’s going to affect your life. You miss out on when they’re born, the first time they walk, go to school, they graduate, get married… you lose all those experiences.”
Glasgow says she’s left 7 cards for people to find.
The cards feature a picture of Everleigh and come attached with a Dutch Bros gift card.
People who find the cards are encouraged to let Everleigh’s family know how the act of kindness affected them on Facebook.
“We just kept, you know, hanging them on trees and it was just so much fun to anticipate who would find them, what their reaction would be,” said Glasgow.
So far, she says 2 people have reached out to her after finding the cards.
“Reading [from] everybody, how encouraged they were, to see how awesome it was to find something like that on the new year – we’ve all been through things in 2020.”
She says she looks forward to leaving ‘Everleigh’s Purpose’ cards around town for the rest of the month.
“I’m choosing to find purpose in things instead of the sorrow, because that’s so overwhelming,” said Glasgow. She says leaving the cards around has created fond new memories of her daughter and says her faith gives her the strength to keep going.
If you find a card or want to read more about the act of kindness, visit facebook.com/everleighs purpose.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.