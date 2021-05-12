Oregon Legislature approves timeline extension for tenants to pay back rent

SALEM, Ore. — A new senate bill is extending the timeline for Oregon renters to pay back rent accrued during the 2020 pandemic until February of next year.
The Oregon Legislature voted to pass Senate Bill 282 today in hopes of protecting the state’s most vulnerable populations, including black, indigenous, and BIPOC communities.
The Oregon House Democrats say the legislation ensures both tenants and landlords can get the full benefit of the hundreds of millions of dollars in federal rent assistance coming to the state.
The legislation also protects against the use of COVID-era rental and credit records, when tenants apply to rent in the future.
