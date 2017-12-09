Oregon Red Cross responders head to Los Angeles to aid in wildfires fight

Medford, Ore.- The need for firefighters has grown in Southern California, almost as quickly as the fires themselves. Currently, there are five fires burning in Los Angeles County.
On Tuesday agencies in Medford said that they didn’t plan to send anyone down but that all changed within a matter of hours.
Wednesday morning crews from Medford Fire-Rescue, Fire District 3, and Illinois Valley Fire District, along with seven other Rogue Valley fire crews, began the trek to Los Angeles.
While those crews work to fight the fires, there’s another battle going on- how to help those affected by the flames. That’s where the Red Cross comes in, more specifically Storm Olund.
Olund is one of 15 Oregon and Washington Red Cross responders serving those in need down south.
“It’s a lot of people saying what needs to be done and people finding ways to do it,” Olund explains of the efforts down south to help those hurt by the wildfires.
Olund went on to say that the fire is visible everywhere. Before he arrived to work with the Red Cross in Southern California he could see the impact of the fire.
“When we flew over the fire you could see that the fire was not that far from a lot of homes,” Olund says.
Even with the thick smoke and difficult conditions, Olund says it’s worth it for him to be helping those desperately in need.
“One of the big things we’re doing is making them feel like everything will be okay eventually.”