Oregon Republican gubernatorial candidates show differences in combatting homeless issue

SOUTHERN OREGON, —One Republican candidate for governor is taking her competition to task, on Oregon’s homeless issue. A Rogue Valley businesswoman doesn’t like fellow candidate Stan Pulliam’s stance on the issue.

Pulliam released his plan to crack down on homelessness earlier this month.

He said in part, “We must begin by acknowledging there is a stark difference between those priced out of the housing market and people choosing to live a criminal lifestyle of violence, theft, and hard drugs.”

Gomez says she was previously homeless herself. She sent a letter to pulliam saying she is shocked by his characterization of those living on the streets.

“Its frustrating to see a leader come out and say that that these people are criminals by choice, its absolutely not true and I think we need a comprehensive plan thats going to be effective,” said Gomez.

Pulliam’s plan includes a proposal to allow oregon state police to relocate homeless encampments under certain circumstances, to a facility under the authority of law enforcement. Gomez says her plan is based on the assisted living model for care, a tiered approach for different levels of care.

To learn more about each of the plans visit their campaign websites.