Two Josephine County Commissioners face recall efforts

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Two Josephine County Commissioners have recall efforts in full swing against them. Voters for Good Leadership — a self-defined ‘grassroots political action committee’ filed the petitions against Commissioner Dan DeYoung and Herman Baertschiger on December 2nd.

The Voters for Good Leadership spokesperson, Ken Smith, says it filed their petition due to the commissioners’ response to COVID-19, wildfire preparation and illegal marijuana policies. “They have three more years to serve. It was a mistake. The voters made a mistake. They didn’t know what these guys were going to do. The election of the last one happened just before the pandemic hit,” said Smith.

The spokesperson says it needs 6,300 signatures by March 2nd in order for a recall election to happen.

Neither Baertschiger or DeYoung responded to a request for comment today.