Two Josephine County Commissioners face recall efforts

Madison LaBerge
Posted by Madison LaBerge January 12, 2022

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Two Josephine County Commissioners have recall efforts in full swing against them. Voters for Good Leadership — a self-defined ‘grassroots political action committee’ filed the petitions against Commissioner Dan DeYoung and Herman Baertschiger on December 2nd.

The Voters for Good Leadership spokesperson, Ken Smith, says it filed their petition due to the commissioners’ response to COVID-19, wildfire preparation and illegal marijuana policies. “They have three more years to serve. It was a mistake. The voters made a mistake. They didn’t know what these guys were going to do. The election of the last one happened just before the pandemic hit,” said Smith.

The spokesperson says it needs 6,300 signatures by March 2nd in order for a recall election to happen.

Neither Baertschiger or DeYoung responded to a request for comment today.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Madison LaBerge
Madison LaBerge
View More Posts
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can't get over "how green everything is!" When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon. Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!