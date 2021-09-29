Oregon Shakespeare Festival announces 2022 season

ASHLAND, Ore.- The Oregon Shakespeare Festival is announcing it’s 2022 season!
OSF is returning to a full-year season with in-person repertory and digital programming. It will feature new works and “profoundly relevant classics.”
The organization says it is also creating access by challenging industry trends by reducing ticket prices, dropping dynamic pricing, and introducing a new membership model.
From 2015 to 2020, OSF adopted the industry practice of dynamic pricing (which spikes prices correlated to scarcity and popularity), and saw significant ticket price increases year after year, rising 200% more than inflation. Now, OSF has cut its top ticket price from $132 to $75 (tickets now range from $35-$75), simplified its seating zones, and has altogether dropped dynamic pricing.
“This is a moment to take bold action to make theatre accessible by lowering barriers for entry. We hope this move inspires people who have been coming to OSF for years and people who have never visited to join us as we create joyful and inclusive theatre in 2022,” says Executive Director David Schmitz.
The 2022 season will feature:
- Acclaimed Musical Once on This Island, with Book and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Music by Stephen Flaherty, Directed by Award-Winning Director Lili-Anne Brown, April 12–October 30, 2022
- unseen, Mona Mansour’s Riveting Portrait of a Conflict Photographer Facing Colliding Personal and Political Crises, Directed by OSF Associate Artistic Director of Artistic Programming Evren Odcikin, April 12–July 31, 2022
- August Wilson’s Poignant Autobiographical Play, How I Learned What I Learned, Directed by Celebrated Wilson Director Tim Bond, May 3–July 30, 2022
- Shakespeare’s Timely The Tempest, in an Imaginative Production Directed by Nicholas C. Avila, June 1-October 15, 2022
- Qui Nguyen’s Revenge Song, a Musical Story about Transgressive 17th-Century Opera Singer Julie d’Aubigny, Directed by Nguyen’s Vampire Cowboys Partner Robert Ross Parker, June 2–October 14, 2022
- A Fresh Take on Shakespeare’s Rarely-Staged King John by Visionary Director Rosa Joshi Featuring a Cast of Female and Non-Gender-Binary Performers; Presented in Association with upstart crow collective, August 17–October 29, 2022
- Tony-Award Winner Dominique Morisseau’s Confederates, Directed by OSF Artistic Director Nataki Garrett, Following Two Black American Women Navigating Systemic Oppression Over a Century Apart, August 23–October 29, 2022
- The Second Annual It’s Christmas, Carol! From the Minds of Mark Bedard, Brent Hinkley, and John Tufts, and Directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh—Closing Out the Year in Celebration, November-December 2022
