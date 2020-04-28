Home
Oregon Symphony creates ‘Minute for Music’

Oregon Symphony creates ‘Minute for Music’

Education In Your Place Local News Regional Top Stories

Courtesy of Oregon Symphony

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Symphony created ‘Minute for Music’ which highlights a different musician in the symphony.

On Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. the musician will tell you about themselves, play their favorite piece or maybe even take you behind the scenes of their everyday life.

The musical group says the point is to get to know the musicians and of course, listen to the music.

The Oregon Symphony also hosted their first-ever virtual gala posted on their website.

NBC5 News wants to hear what you are doing to keep kids entertained, so we can feature it in our Education in Your Place segment. Message us through facebook or email us: [email protected]

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »