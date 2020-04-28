Oregon Symphony creates ‘Minute for Music’

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Symphony created ‘Minute for Music’ which highlights a different musician in the symphony.
On Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. the musician will tell you about themselves, play their favorite piece or maybe even take you behind the scenes of their everyday life.
The musical group says the point is to get to know the musicians and of course, listen to the music.
The Oregon Symphony also hosted their first-ever virtual gala posted on their website.
