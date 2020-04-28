Rally to reopen Oregon planned for Saturday in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Plans for a protest to reopen Oregon is scheduled for this Saturday in Salem.
Oregon Uniting for Liberty says they expect hundreds, maybe thousands, to peacefully protest on the steps of the state capitol. Spokesman Adam Ellifritt says the goal is for Governor Kate Brown to lessen restrictions placed on residents and businesses across the state.
The group says keeping small businesses closed will result in far more damage than opening them to the public, especially with unemployment numbers surging.
“Can businesses open up, like restaurants and bars at 50% capacity with social distancing guidelines? I think they really can,” Ellifritt said.
The ReOpen Oregon Rally is scheduled for Saturday at noon.
Ellifritt says the group encourages vulnerable populations to take care of their own health by showing their support in other ways, like emailing the governor or driving by the rally and honking their horns.
