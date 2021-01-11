Oregon Tech is selected as a new Air Force partner university

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Oregon Institute of Technology has recently been selected as a new Air Force partner university.
The partnership allows members of the Air Force to enroll in the AU-ABC or Air University Associate-to-Baccalaureate Cooperative Program.
The Director of Military Affairs at Oregon Tech says the program allows Air Force members the chance to get a degree that better applies to everyday life versus a required degree from the ‘Community College of the Air Force’.
“The entire degree program is applied to the degree program at Oregon Tech, so when they’re starting with us, they’re starting as a junior at minimum,” said Director of Military Affairs, Jeff Smith.
The first degree program entered into the AU-ABC partnership is the Bachelor of Applied Science in Technology and Management.
Smith says to contact him directly if interested. His email is [email protected]
You can also contact Dr. Maureen Sevigny at [email protected]
