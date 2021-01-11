Howiee’s on Front Street may soon become a new restaurant, affiliated with the Randall Theatre Company

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Randall Theatre Company is hoping to expand and is asking for the community’s help.
The non-profit already owns one portion of the old ‘Howiee’s’ location on East Main in Medford.
It’s working to lease the Front Street portion and turn it into a restaurant and bar.
The artistic and executive directors say money from restaurant sales would go towards funding employees and actors, and would help revitalize the downtown area.
“We’re planning to incorporate some themed menu items and maybe some things from the bar would be themed – we want that connection and we want people to recognize it,” said artistic director, Kathy Wing.
Wing says she hopes the restaurant will open later in the spring.
