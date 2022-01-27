Oregon voters could one day rank their choices through new initiative

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —A pair of initiatives have been filed concerning rank choice voting statewide. It’s a voting method that allows people to rank candidates, in order of preference on their ballots.

Jackson County Clerk Chris Walker, says if a candidate wins a majority of the first-choice votes, they are declared the winner. But if no candidate wins, the candidate with the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated. Then a new tally is organized to decide if any candidate has won a majority of the votes.

Walker, says the county already gets a lot of questions regarding how the voting process works, as it stands now.

“I think we’re going to be really educating ourselves to the possibility of this happening and we shall see if it gathers enough signatures to be able to qualify for the ballot next year,” said Walker.

To begin the ballot title drafting process, the petitioners must submit 1,000 signatures. Only Benton county in Oregon, currently uses this method, on a limited basis.