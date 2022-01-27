OIT student converts 43 year old pickup into electric vehicle

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —A student at Oregon Tech is using what he learned in one of his courses to convert a car from 1979 to an electric vehicle.

Scott Morris is a senior at the school’s Wilsonville campus, studying renewable energy engineering. He is passionate about things automotive, whether it’s two wheels, four wheels or even airplanes.

That’s why he decided for his capstone project to combine his love of the 1979 Datsun pick-up and his passion for renewables by converting it to an electric vehicle.

“Essentially getting rid of everything that is related to the internal combustion engine, then I would end up replacing the rear ends that drives the wheels with an electric motor,” said Morris.

Morris has been working with the Oregon Tech community to acquire the equipment needed to complete the project.