Oregon Wine Experience going virtual for 2020 fundraiser

Medford, Ore — One of Southern Oregon’s largest fundraising events released it’s plan for going forward this summer despite Coronavirus concerns.
Every year the Oregon Wine Experience raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network.
The events, like the Grand Tasting and Miracle Auction, draw thousands of people.
This year they’ve adapted to include several virtual events as well as smaller group events to keep the fundraiser within state health guidelines.
“It’s going to allow us to do some small intimate events, our ultimate vinters dinners, but then shift some of the bigger events, the medal celebration, the Miracle Dinner to more of a virtual option,” said Asante Foundation Executive Director Floyd Harmon.
Last year’s event raised $1.7 million for the Children’s Miracle Network.
For more information you can visit – https://www.theoregonwineexperience.com/
