Oregon’s health care enrollment period extended to May 15th

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon is still in the middle of a COVID-19 special enrollment period for Oregonians who qualify for health coverage.
The standard open enrollment period for health care is during the month of February, but COVID triggered this new enrollment period which runs through May 15th.
It has allowed about 2,000 Oregonians to get health care coverage, up 34% from the same time last year.
More than 70% of Oregonians who chose plans last year received an average of $450 per month in tax credits to help lower their monthly premiums.
Go to Oregon’s health care marketplace to apply online or search the directory there to find a local organization to help with your application.
