U.S. Cellular’s “Community Connections” program kicks off

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — U.S. Cellular kicked off it’s “Community Connections” program for the seventh year in a row.
Youth-focused organizations in Grants Pass can earn up to $1,000 through the program for academics, arts, sports and other extra-curricular activities.
Register online and start earning money for your activity, all virtually.
Then, non-profit groups representing youth have 14 days to rally their friends, families and social followers to complete digital activities.
Each completed activity, such as watching a video or following U.S. Cellular on social channels, earns money that goes directly to the organization.
