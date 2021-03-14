Home
U.S. Cellular’s “Community Connections” program kicks off

U.S. Cellular’s “Community Connections” program kicks off

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — U.S. Cellular kicked off it’s “Community Connections” program for the seventh year in a row.

Youth-focused organizations in Grants Pass can earn up to $1,000 through the program for academics, arts, sports and other extra-curricular activities.

Register online and start earning money for your activity, all virtually.

Then, non-profit groups representing youth have 14 days to rally their friends, families and social followers to complete digital activities.

Each completed activity, such as watching a video or following U.S. Cellular on social channels, earns money that goes directly to the organization.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »