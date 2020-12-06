OSAA to make decision on high school sports and activities resuming

MEDFORD, Ore. — A decision will come Monday regarding high school sports and activities in Oregon and if they’ll be able to start later this month.
The Oregon School Activities Association, or OSAA, set December 28th as the day winter sports like basketball would resume.
With most of Oregon considered by the state to be in “extreme risk” due to COVID, the winter sports start date could be pushed back.
Some of the options include shortened seasons or full seasons that could overlap into other sport seasons.
Opinions are varied, with parents, coaches, schools, students and players all affected.
“If it’s delayed, at least we’re going to play because we are going to be able to service the broader spectrum of athletes, the athletes all the way from the top level all the way to those kids who are just getting out there with their friends and that benefits their physical well-being as well as their mental well-being,” girl’s head soccer coach at Crater High School, Bryton Kiger, said.
The OSAA will meet Monday morning at nine to decide the best course of action.
