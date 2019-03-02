OSF offering discounted tickets through food drive

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Shakespeare Festival has a new way for you to get discounted tickets, while helping ACCESS and the Ashland Emergency Food Bank at the same time.
If you want to score the special deal, all you have to do is bring at least one non-perishable food item for each $10 ticket purchased.
You can also make a cash donation to receive the special $10 rush price.
“There are people in our community who, you know, just need a little extra help in terms of food and money,” said OSF Communications Manager Julie Cortez, “and families, you know, that need that help and this is a great way to connect those dots.”
Tickets for the 17 shows are available starting two hours prior to curtain time.
Here’s the list of performances that will benefit the Ashland Emergency Food Bank and ACCESS:
- Sunday, March 3 at 8:00 p.m.: – “Mother Road”
- Tuesday, March 5 at 8:00 p.m.: “As You Like It”
- Wednesday, March 6 at 8:00 p.m.: “Cambodian Rock Band” also at 8:00 p.m.: “Hairspray—The Broadway Musical”
- Thursday, March 7 at 8:00 p.m.: “Mother Road”
- Thursday, March 14 at 1:30 p.m.: “Cambodian Rock Band”
- Tuesday, March 19 at 8:00 p.m.: “As You Like It” also at 8:00 p.m.: “Cambodian Rock Band”
- Wednesday, March 20 at 1:30 p.m. “Cambodian Rock Band”
- Friday, March 22 at 1:30 p.m.: “Mother Road”
- Sunday, March 24 at 8:00 p.m.: “Hairspray—The Broadway Musical”
- Wednesday, March 27 at 8:00 p.m.: “Hairspray—The Broadway Musical”
- Thursday, March 28 at 1:30 p.m.: “Hairspray—The Broadway Musical” 8:00 p.m.: “Mother Road”
- Saturday, March 30 at 8:00 p.m.: “Mother Road”
- Sunday, March 3 at 1:30 p.m.: “Hairspray—The Broadway Musical” 8:00 p.m.: “Mother Road”