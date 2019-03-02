U.S., South Korean military exercises to be scaled down

(CNN) – President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not reach an agreement on denuclearization, but that isn’t stopping a scaled back U.S military initiative on the Korean Peninsula.
In the next few days, U.S. and South Korean leaders are expected to announce smaller training exercises.
The annual Foal Eagle and Key Resolve exercises are scheduled for this spring.
But instead of large-scale training, they will be trimmed down to smaller units and even virtual exercises.
Defense officials say the changes should not impact preparedness.
President Trump has criticized the cost of the training exercises in the past.
A new agreement has South Korea paying nearly one billion dollars to help keep nearly 30,000 U.S. troops in the country.