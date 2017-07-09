OSP: man killed in head-on crash near Phoenix

Phoenix, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a man was killed in a crash after merging onto Interstate 5, while driving the wrong direction.
Around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night, troopers say Medford man Ellis Feinstein, 81, entered I-5 from exit 24 driving against traffic. Police say his GMC truck collided head-on with a semi immediately after leaving the on-ramp.
Feinstein was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi was not injured.
Both northbound lanes were closed throughout the night. As of 5:30 Sunday morning, the entire interstate was reopened.
OSP is continuing to investigate.
Natalie Weber produces and anchors NBC5 News at 6 and 11 during the weekend, as well as reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homlessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.
Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC 23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.
Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.
Leave a Comment: