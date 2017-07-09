Fire crews battle six small fires near Merlin

Merlin, Ore. — Firefighters in Josephine county spent Sunday morning working to contain several small fires that sparked near Merlin.
Rural Metro Fire reported six fires, each under 1/10 of an acre, on the side of Interstate 5. A southbound lane of I-5 was closed for part of the day, as crews worked to contain each fire.
Rural Metro Fire reported during that closure, a car drove through the cones blocking off that area, and nearly hit members of a fire crew. Drivers are asked to use caution when approaching emergency vehicles, and move over to the far lane if possible.
The Oregon Department of Forestry also responded. ODF is currently working to determine the cause of each fire.
Natalie Weber produces and anchors NBC5 News at 6 and 11 during the weekend, as well as reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homlessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.
Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC 23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.
Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.
