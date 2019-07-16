Over fifty cars vandalized in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ore – Over fifty cars had their tires punctured in Phoenix over the weekend.
Phoenix Police Department says the vandalism happened all over the city and even outside city limits.
Police say the tires weren’t slashed, but rather punctured. Many cars that were vandalized had multiple tires damaged.
“My van just got towed. I called the tow truck and I’m waiting for my rental car and then to head to work,” Nodji Ndakass said.
Phoenix Police are investigating. A resident caught it on video, leading the police to a potential suspect.
If insurance does not cover the cost to get new tires, the police department has a request form for restitution.
