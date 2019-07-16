Home
Over fifty cars vandalized in Phoenix

Over fifty cars vandalized in Phoenix

Crime Local News Regional Top Stories , , , , ,

PHOENIX, Ore – Over fifty cars had their tires punctured in Phoenix over the weekend.

Phoenix Police Department says the vandalism happened all over the city and even outside city limits.

Police say the tires weren’t slashed, but rather punctured. Many cars that were vandalized had multiple tires damaged.

“My van just got towed. I called the tow truck and I’m waiting for my rental car and then to head to work,” Nodji Ndakass said.

Phoenix Police are investigating. A resident caught it on video, leading the police to a potential suspect.

If insurance does not cover the cost to get new tires, the police department has a request form for restitution.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »