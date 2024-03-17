Pam Marsh holds Town Hall meeting in Ashland

MEDFORD, Ore. – State representative Pam Marsh held a Town Hall in Ashland Saturday (3/16/2024) morning to go over the short legislative session. It was held at the Rogue Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church.

Marsh focused on the housing package and the re-criminalization of drug use in House Bill 4002. Marsh said while she voted for the bill, she still has some concerns about the deflection program being optional for counties, which is the option for drug users to seek treatment versus jail time.

“We know that 22 counties, including Beth Heckert, our own district attorney, went on record to say they’re interested in deflection programs. I think I remain cautiously optimistic that Jackson County will put together a very good deflection program because we have great partners, [and] we have good entities that have been providing treatment.”

The Town Hall concluded with Marsh taking questions from the public.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.