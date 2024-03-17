Middle School students compete in Oregon Battle of the Books

MEDFORD, Ore. – The statewide Battle of the Books competition continued Saturday (3/16/2024) with middle schoolers.

The battles were held at the Rogue River Elementary School campus. Several teams from different middle schools tested their knowledge of a selection of books. Each year teams are challenged to read 16 books and are asked comprehension questions. The teams that answer the most questions accurately advance through the tournament.

Participating students say they enjoy collaborating with their teams and diving into the diverse stories. Student contestant, Lexi Fields said,

“Normally to start with, we kind of just read the ones that look interesting but then towards the end we’ll be like… Like when we get closer to regionals and have our final team, we’ll be like, ‘okay you’re going to reread those ones, you reread those ones, you reread those ones.’ I still end up reading all of them normally.”

The Rogue River Elementary School sixth graders came out victorious against the Valley School of Southern Oregon team. Rogue River will advance to the state competitions, April 13, 2024, in Salem.

